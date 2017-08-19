Leave it to Spencer Pratt to come up with the most mind blowing spin-off of The Hills ever — even if he was just making a joke. Brace yourself for his idea of the series' kids edition, and given the number of children between the cast, we guess it can happen if the reality TV stars wanted it to. "We got the whole squad," Pratt told E! News. "I'm hoping [the kids of The Hills alums] get their own series — The Hills Nickelodeon."
Pratt and Montag are at the final stretch of their pregnancy, so that's one star accounted for. Though it would be a miracle if things worked out, Lauren Conrad and her husband William Tell do have their son Liam James, Kristin Cavallari and NFL star Jay Cutler have three kids, while Audrina Patridge recently celebrated her daughter Kirra's first birthday and Whitney Port also welcomed her first child Sonny into the world last month. Sounds like a full cast to us!
The recipe for the show is simple. All Nickelodeon would need is the all-American Lauren type, a villain, a super couple, and a terrible first boyfriend. Gather them together in a high-end suburb like Laguna Beach and we are sure the magic will just happen.
For now, the mom and dad-to-be probably have plenty on their plate. Though Montag is "feeling good" about becoming a parent, Pratt doesn't quite share her confidence. "It's too much for me!" he said. "I think I'm just adjusting to the level of anxiety I'm dealing with. This is terrifying."
At least they got one problem out of the way, the couple came to an agreement on a name. "We have a name as of right now, so that's exciting," Montag revealed. "It's very original."
