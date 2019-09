While they clashed during their time on The Hills, the women of MTV's reality TV crown jewel seem to be getting along just fine these days. It helps that they're out living real lives instead of scripted ones, but discounting the Pratts , Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag, and Kristin Cavallari are definitely out supporting one another, not fighting over cocktails at Les Deux. With the recent news of Port and Conrad 's pregnancies, Patridge gushed about how happy she was for her former co-stars.