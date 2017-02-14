While they clashed during their time on The Hills, the women of MTV's reality TV crown jewel seem to be getting along just fine these days. It helps that they're out living real lives instead of scripted ones, but discounting the Pratts, Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag, and Kristin Cavallari are definitely out supporting one another, not fighting over cocktails at Les Deux. With the recent news of Port and Conrad's pregnancies, Patridge gushed about how happy she was for her former co-stars.
Patridge, who gave birth to daughter Kirra in 2016, says she's elated that the stars of The Hills are now moving on to the next stages of their lives, whether that means that they're having kids or getting married.
Advertisement
"Finally! The five main Hills girls are all married or pregnant or moms," Patridge told E!. "It's awesome. We're all on the same page now. It's really cool. I congratulated Whitney. And Lauren, she's going to be such a good mom. I'm really happy for them. Being a mom is the best thing in the world, so I'm really excited for them."
Montag married her on-screen boyfriend, Spencer Pratt, back in 2009. Cavallari is a proud mom to her three kids. And while it'll be a while before Port and Conrad give birth, we're sure that Patridge is already sharing some great advice.
Patridge adds the group is lending support to one another in more ways than just parenting advice. After launching her swimwear line, Prey, Patridge told E! that Cavallari wrote to congratulate her and tell her how much she loved the bikinis. And as her family and her friend's families grow, she'll be ready to outfit them all. Prey Swim is expanding to offer kids' options for girls and boys, so Conrad and Port should expect some pretty great swag when their kids arrive.
Advertisement