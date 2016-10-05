For a time, Spencer Pratt was America's villain. His girlfriend, now wife, Heidi Montag was seen as caught in the middle between her manipulative, douchey boyfriend, and her best friend, Lauren Conrad. Of course, we now know that reality TV is maybe better called "unscripted," although even that might be a stretch.
Now, Spencer and Heidi are stronger than ever and even talking about starting a family. They're in the midst of a miniature fame renaissance, Spencer's Twitter and Snapchat serving as a window into their lives. They talked to Vulture about what was real on The Hills.
Spencer says that he often acted like an asshole for screen time. That, naturally, made life challenging even when they communicated what was going to happen.
"I would tell Heidi, 'Okay, we're going to go out to the club tonight. I'm going to bring these playmates.' And once Heidi had some drink in her and she saw me with these playmates, she’d really start crying," Spencer tells Vulture. "And it's like, 'You knew this was planned.' That's where people have real emotions."
Heidi says that her fights with LC were pretty much all real.
"She really didn't want me hanging out with Spencer anymore and she really wanted me to be with her a lot, all the time," she tells Vulture. "That was really challenging for me. I wasn’t sure with Spencer. Because he just came from producing and I was in on it and I didn’t really know. I mean, I'm just a small-town girl from Colorado pretending to get it. But our relationships were real."
She also says that LC could be far more successful than Kim Kardashian if she had been allowed to be more authentic on the show. Read the rest of the interview here.
