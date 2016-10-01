Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Are Talking About Having Babies

Is the world ready for a Speidi baby?
According to Heidi Montag, the answer is a definite yes. In an interview with Faithwire, the former Hills star you loved to hate revealed that she and husband Spencer Pratt would like to become parents next year.
"I am writing a coffee table wife type of book, it's more like a fun project, something that I enjoy doing, and then I am getting ready to be a mom hopefully next year," Montag told the publication in response to questions about future plans. "So that is going to be my main priority and full-time job."
While Montag has apparently been ready for babies for some time, Pratt took some convincing. "I had to pray to get my husband to even agree to have a kid," she explained.
And whether or not she was referring to the all-too-common fertility issues that many women struggle with or simply referencing the couple's trouble in reaching this decision, Montag admitted some difficulty. "It is not so easy. Not everyone can just have kids whenever they want. There is a lot of hardship and prayers and certain things you have to put into that."
Just remember, Speidi: With children, as with iconic reality television, there are no do-overs...no matter how many times you ask for one.
According to Heidi Montag, the answer is a definite yes. In an interview with Faithwire, the former Hills star you loved to hate revealed that she and husband Spencer Pratt would like to become parents next year.
"I am writing a coffee table wife type of book, it's more like a fun project, something that I enjoy doing, and then I am getting ready to be a mom hopefully next year," Montag told the publication in response to questions about future plans. "So that is going to be my main priority and full-time job."
While Montag has apparently been ready for babies for some time, Pratt took some convincing. "I had to pray to get my husband to even agree to have a kid," she explained.
And whether or not she was referring to the all-too-common fertility issues that many women struggle with or simply referencing the couple's trouble in reaching this decision, Montag admitted some difficulty. "It is not so easy. Not everyone can just have kids whenever they want. There is a lot of hardship and prayers and certain things you have to put into that."
Just remember, Speidi: With children, as with iconic reality television, there are no do-overs...no matter how many times you ask for one.
Advertisement