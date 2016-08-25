Audrina Patridge Shows Off Photos Of Baby Kirra

Audrina Patridge is one proud mama.
The Hills alum has shared new photos on her blog of her 8-week-old daughter Kirra. The baby girl born on June 24 is the reality star's first child with fiancé Corey Bohan.
“Everyone is asking to see baby Kirra, and I can’t hold back any longer!" Patridge wrote. "We are so beyond in love with her! I never imagined I could love someone with all that I have, but my love for her grows each and every day.
"We are so incredibly lucky!" she added. "Kirra is the happiest, most beautiful baby with a constant smile and lots of goo-ing and gaa-ing! She loves giving Corey and I the biggest smiles, but I can’t wait until she giggles for the first time — right now she gives lots of expressions but no noise."
Mom sounds pretty blissed out. And, yep, that's one cute baby. Scroll through to see all the photos.
The Hills alum has shared new photos on her blog of her 8-week-old daughter Kirra. The baby girl born on June 24 is the reality star's first child with fiancé Corey Bohan.
“Everyone is asking to see baby Kirra, and I can’t hold back any longer!" Patridge wrote. "We are so beyond in love with her! I never imagined I could love someone with all that I have, but my love for her grows each and every day.
"We are so incredibly lucky!" she added. "Kirra is the happiest, most beautiful baby with a constant smile and lots of goo-ing and gaa-ing! She loves giving Corey and I the biggest smiles, but I can’t wait until she giggles for the first time — right now she gives lots of expressions but no noise."
Mom sounds pretty blissed out. And, yep, that's one cute baby. Scroll through to see all the photos.