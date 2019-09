Audrina Patridge Shows Off Photos Of Baby Kirra

Audrina Patridge is one proud mama.The Hills alum has shared new photos on her blog of her 8-week-old daughter Kirra . The baby girl born on June 24 is the reality star's first child with fiancé Corey Bohan.“Everyone is asking to see baby Kirra, and I can’t hold back any longer!" Patridge wrote. "We are so beyond in love with her! I never imagined I could love someone with all that I have, but my love for her grows each and every day."We are so incredibly lucky!" she added. "Kirra is the happiest, most beautiful baby with a constant smile and lots of goo-ing and gaa-ing! She loves giving Corey and I the biggest smiles, but I can’t wait until she giggles for the first time — right now she gives lots of expressions but no noise."Mom sounds pretty blissed out. And, yep, that's one cute baby. Scroll through to see all the photos.