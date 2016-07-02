The Hills alum Audrina Patridge has come a long way from the days of Justin Bobby-fueled reality-TV drama. The 31-year-old former-reality star, who is engaged to BMX rider Corey Bohan, gave birth to the couple's first daughter, Kirra Max Bohan, on June 24. And just last night, she took to Instagram to share the first adorable photo with her brand-new baby girl, Kirra.
"Baby kirra's [sic] first walk in her adorable pram," Patridge captioned the debut pic, which shows the infant's tiny pink-sock-clad legs kicking up into the air while Mama Audrina gazes down at her with a loving smile (and oversize sunnies, of course).
Patridge's fiancé proudly posted the same photo on his Instagram, writing, "It's the three of us now & I wouldn't have it any other way."
"To tell you the truth, I haven’t stopped staring at her since she arrived," Patridge shared in her first post-baby blog post detailing the birth. "There are no words to describe the amount of love I have for her...I never thought I could feel so many feelings for someone so small."
Patridge goes on to call herself "lucky" to have had "very few problems" during her pregnancy before admitting to "dreading" what turned out to be a medically necessary C-section.
And for those of you wondering just where the name Kirra Max came from, Patridge is happy to explain: "I have loved the name Kirra for a while now, and when I read my top 3 names to Corey, he loved it, too! Kirra is also the name of an amazing surf spot in Australia, so it has double meaning!" The middle name Max was inspired by Patridge's grandfather, who passed away about a month ago. "She was due on his birthday, and he couldn’t wait to meet her. He would have been so proud," Patridge wrote.
All of which leaves us with just one question: Did fellow Hills alum and proud mom Kristin Cavallari reach out with some must-have mom tips tailor-made for life post reality-tv? If so...please share.
