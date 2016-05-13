Regrets, we've had a few. Wearing mascara during emotional moments. Not choosing Paris. Spending so much time with Speidi.
We're referring, of course, to The Hills, the MTV reality show that made Justin Bobby a household name. Former costar Audrina Patridge, who is pregnant with her first child, has been blogging about her experience on the show as it turns 10.
According to a new post, she still speaks to Heidi Montag, Kristin Cavallari, and Brody Jenner, but hasn't spoken to former pal Lauren Conrad since the show's finale. That rumored hook-up with Justin Bobby might be to blame.
"That was actually a real rumor," Patridge said of reports that her ex and LC had had a dalliance. "A mutual friend of ours called me and told me that he was there and didn’t want to tell me but knew he wouldn’t be able to look me in the eye if he didn’t come clean. I was devastated and couldn’t believe it at first. Then, neither of them would call me back or respond to my texts and the producers, of course, wanted me to talk about it on camera, which took some pushing. That friend has since passed and I really don’t care about what happened anymore. I’m happy where I am now and the past is the past!"
We're referring, of course, to The Hills, the MTV reality show that made Justin Bobby a household name. Former costar Audrina Patridge, who is pregnant with her first child, has been blogging about her experience on the show as it turns 10.
According to a new post, she still speaks to Heidi Montag, Kristin Cavallari, and Brody Jenner, but hasn't spoken to former pal Lauren Conrad since the show's finale. That rumored hook-up with Justin Bobby might be to blame.
"That was actually a real rumor," Patridge said of reports that her ex and LC had had a dalliance. "A mutual friend of ours called me and told me that he was there and didn’t want to tell me but knew he wouldn’t be able to look me in the eye if he didn’t come clean. I was devastated and couldn’t believe it at first. Then, neither of them would call me back or respond to my texts and the producers, of course, wanted me to talk about it on camera, which took some pushing. That friend has since passed and I really don’t care about what happened anymore. I’m happy where I am now and the past is the past!"
Intriguing! She also answered a fan's question about what regrets she had about the show.
"That I didn't get a therapist!" she joked. "I could have used some good life-coaching.
"I think if I could go back, I wouldn't let guys get in between our friendships," she added later. "And I think I would have said no a lot more and yes to other things."
"That I didn't get a therapist!" she joked. "I could have used some good life-coaching.
"I think if I could go back, I wouldn't let guys get in between our friendships," she added later. "And I think I would have said no a lot more and yes to other things."
Anyone else jonesing for a binge-watch now?
Advertisement