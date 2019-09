"He was just the realest," Justin Bobby said. "It was in-your-face and aggressive, but every time I was with him, sitting with him, he was just speaking a lot of truth and you can’t really fuck with someone who’s speaking truth."Not quite sure what Justin Bobby's definition of truth is (it probably involves wearing combat boots to the beach), but apparently Spencer is all about it.During the last few years, Spencer has faded from the public eye. But he was best known for his relationship with Heidi Montag — famously dubbed "Speidi." He recently made news when he told Complex that during his made-for-TV feud with Lauren Conrad, he leaked a story about an alleged sex tape So maybe Justin Bobby was right. While we were all rooting for down-to-earth L.C., we missed the fact that Spencer Pratt was the realest of them all.Way to drop some truth on us all, Justin Bobby! After all, truth and time tells all, right?