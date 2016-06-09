Audrina Patridge has moved on quite a bit from The Hills. She doesn't seem to hang out with her former co-stars much, and apparently they haven't really gathered in the past year at all. For this reason, familiar faces like Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port definitely won't be at Patridge's upcoming November nuptials with BMX rider Corey Bohan.
"We just finalized the guest list, and it's about 130 people, mostly family," she told Fit Pregnancy and Baby, E! reports. "As far as friends go, we only invited the ones who've been there for us in the past year and who will continue to be there for us for the next 30," she said.
"So, no one from The Hills made the cut. If we were doing a really big wedding, I'd invite them, but we're keeping it intimate."
So, no hard feelings guys; it's all about the logistics. And the fact that none of the former friends have kept up with Patridge over the past year.
Patridge also talked about pregnancy, as her daughter is due in late June. "I'm glowing and happy." she said, adding, "I feel like a woman now."
Sounds like she's ready for her latest real-life role — being a mom.
"We just finalized the guest list, and it's about 130 people, mostly family," she told Fit Pregnancy and Baby, E! reports. "As far as friends go, we only invited the ones who've been there for us in the past year and who will continue to be there for us for the next 30," she said.
"So, no one from The Hills made the cut. If we were doing a really big wedding, I'd invite them, but we're keeping it intimate."
So, no hard feelings guys; it's all about the logistics. And the fact that none of the former friends have kept up with Patridge over the past year.
Patridge also talked about pregnancy, as her daughter is due in late June. "I'm glowing and happy." she said, adding, "I feel like a woman now."
Sounds like she's ready for her latest real-life role — being a mom.
Advertisement