Today brings exciting news for anyone former Hills fans, Dancing With The Stars die-hards, Justin Bobby haters, and moviegoers who thought Sorority Row was way underrated. On Wednesday, 30-year-old actress, model, and reality TV alum Audrina Patridge revealed the gender of the baby she is expecting with fiancé Corey Bohan.
"You guys have no idea how hard this has been to keep my mouth shut, but we are finally ready to reveal the gender of our little munchkin!" Patridge wrote on her blog. "Don’t worry, I’ll get right to the point...We are thrilled to announce that we will be welcoming a sweet little GIRL into our family in July!" She continued, "Corey and I can’t wait to meet our baby girl, and we can’t thank you enough for your support. It truly means the world!" The mom-to-be also shared the news on Instagram.
