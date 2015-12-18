It's official. Audrina Patridge is pregnant!
The former Hills star is expecting her first child with fiancé, Corey Bohan. The parents-to-be announced their engagement last month.
Patridge, who is 30, shared the big news along with some sweet sentiments via Instagram on December 18. "I finally figured out what to get Corey for Christmas!" she wrote, pregnancy test in hand. And in case the announcement wasn't quite clear, she added a few hashtags, including #babyontheway and #ClearblueConfirmed.
"I was super-excited!" Patridge told Us Weekly, adding that Bohan was the first person she shared the news with. "I asked him to have a look at the test and make sure I wasn’t seeing things!"
"You never really expect it to say 'Pregnant,'" she added. "He had a big smirk on his face and was really happy about it." Major congrats to future mom and dad!
