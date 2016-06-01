Kristin Cavallari has come a long way since her days on The Hills and Laguna Beach. She's now a mom to three kids, and in the June cover story for Modeliste Magazine, she talked about how motherhood has changed her.
Cavallari divulged that becoming a parent has made her less selfish, according to People. "I think we are naturally selfish beings," she said. "When you have kids, that can be kind of a shock at first.”
Cavallari's much more than a mom, though. She also has her own shoe line and is the author of the book Balancing in Heels. Since she's often traveling for work, she doesn't get to see her kids all the time and relies on video chat a lot.
It seems like she's managed to balance her family and her career, though, and find fulfillment in both. “There’s just so much more love in your life," she said about being a parent. “I feel like I have a purpose here in life now. I’m a mom to these three amazing little babies, and my whole world just kind of opened up.”
Cavallari divulged that becoming a parent has made her less selfish, according to People. "I think we are naturally selfish beings," she said. "When you have kids, that can be kind of a shock at first.”
Cavallari's much more than a mom, though. She also has her own shoe line and is the author of the book Balancing in Heels. Since she's often traveling for work, she doesn't get to see her kids all the time and relies on video chat a lot.
It seems like she's managed to balance her family and her career, though, and find fulfillment in both. “There’s just so much more love in your life," she said about being a parent. “I feel like I have a purpose here in life now. I’m a mom to these three amazing little babies, and my whole world just kind of opened up.”
Advertisement