The secrets just keep on coming.
Apparently, Kristin Cavallari isn't done opening up about her Laguna Beach days — far from it. The former reality star and newly minted author continued her spill-a-thon to Buzzfeed this week. The outlet paired her confessions down to 21 key anecdotes. Turns out, she thought she was just as obnoxious on the show as you did. Some select Laguna secrets...
She's not besties with Lauren Conrad, for obvious reasons. But she's still pretty close to Heidi Montag. "I talk to Heidi all the time," Cavallari told Buzzfeed. She also took credit for the whole Speidi phenomenon. "I am responsible for Speidi, that is true. Brody [Jenner] and I introduced them and we had no idea what it would turn into. I love Heidi and Spencer — I think they’re funny. If you don’t take them too seriously and you can just laugh with them, I think it’s great."
Her parents were a little mixed about having a burgeoning MTV reality star for a daughter. "My parents are divorced and I was living with my dad at the time. My dad was very excited about me doing Laguna Beach and he thought it was a great opportunity. My mom, however, living in Chicago, was a little nervous. I mean, she had some reservations about MTV. I think there was a point in my life where I wasn’t even allowed to watch MTV! I think I would be nervous, too, if my kids wanted to do a reality show for MTV at age 17."
She is sticking to her story about the The Hills being scripted — although she admits that, maybe, it might have been a specific to her on Laguna Beach. "I never filmed The Hills when Whitney filmed The Hills. So, by the time she left and I came in, it could’ve easily changed a lot," Cavallari admitted in the wake of comments by Port claiming that producers didn't shape the show with a script.
"The only time producers fed me lines on Laguna Beach were more fake phone calls or pick-up scenes. We’d film for nine months out of the year and then they would start cutting episodes together and they would realize that they needed a specific scene. So then, we’d go back and film prom as though it didn’t happen yet or we’d film it as though it just had happened. It wasn’t necessarily an exact line as what to say on Laguna Beach. It was more just 'talk about this.' Whereas in The Hills, they would text us exactly what to say."
There's plenty more where that came from. We can't help but wonder when this woman is going to hit the bottom of her secret barrel.
