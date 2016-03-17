Kristin Cavallari Tweets About Her Feud With Lauren Conrad

Michael Hafford
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Kristin Cavallari hasn’t been on television in a long time. Lately her exposure has come from Gawker’s bizarrely long-running 500 Days of Kristin feature and from sideline shots of her looking worried as husband Jay Cutler’s Bears lose another game. But she hasn’t been slacking off. She has three kids and has released a self-help book called Balancing in Heels. And today, she participated in a Twitter chat on Page Six’s account.

Most importantly, she says that her feud with Lauren Conrad, which drove multiple seasons of Laguna Beach, is finished. Of course it is, they’re adults now.

She answered a lot of questions, including her dream lunch date.


She also said she would want to be trapped in an elevator with Heidi, of all the girls from The Hills.


And she revealed her theme song.


Well, Kristin. Happy trails. We’ll let Sir Elton John play you out.

