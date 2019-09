Kristin Cavallari Tweets About Her Feud With Lauren Conrad

Kristin Cavallari hasn’t been on television in a long time. Lately her exposure has come from Gawker’s bizarrely long-running 500 Days of Kristin feature and from sideline shots of her looking worried as husband Jay Cutler’s Bears lose another game. But she hasn’t been slacking off. She has three kids and has released a self-help book called Balancing in Heels . And today, she participated in a Twitter chat on Page Six ’s account.Most importantly, she says that her feud with Lauren Conrad, which drove multiple seasons of Laguna Beach, is finished. Of course it is, they’re adults now.