Kristin Cavallari Tweets About Her Feud With Lauren Conrad

Kristin Cavallari hasn’t been on television in a long time. Lately her exposure has come from Gawker’s bizarrely long-running 500 Days of Kristin feature and from sideline shots of her looking worried as husband Jay Cutler’s Bears lose another game. But she hasn’t been slacking off. She has three kids and has released a self-help book called Balancing in Heels. And today, she participated in a Twitter chat on Page Six’s account.
Most importantly, she says that her feud with Lauren Conrad, which drove multiple seasons of Laguna Beach, is finished. Of course it is, they’re adults now.
.@ChicInspector Absolutely. I haven't seen or spoken to her in a while, but if I saw her I would give her a big hug #AskKristinCav— Page Six (@PageSix) March 17, 2016
She answered a lot of questions, including her dream lunch date.
.@lovelierbymal I would want to have lunch with Brigitte Bardot in the '60s era #AskKristinCav— Page Six (@PageSix) March 17, 2016
She also said she would want to be trapped in an elevator with Heidi, of all the girls from The Hills.
.@onemoretillhome Probably @heidimontag becasue she would make me laugh! #AskKristinCav— Page Six (@PageSix) March 17, 2016
And she revealed her theme song.
.@onemoretillhome To play off of going back to MTV, "The Bitch is Back" by Elton John #AskKristinCav— Page Six (@PageSix) March 17, 2016
Well, Kristin. Happy trails. We’ll let Sir Elton John play you out.
