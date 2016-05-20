Kristin Cavallari just dropped a bomb about her time on The Hills. The 29-year-old — who joined The Hills midway through season 5, after Lauren Conrad's departure — talked to Us Weekly for the 10th anniversary of the reality show's finale. Cavallari claims that the show's producers attempted to bribe fellow castmates Lo Bosworth, Audrina Patridge, and Stephanie Pratt to say — in front of the cameras, of course — that Cavallari had done drugs. “One of the producers bribed Lo, Audrina, and Stephanie and promised them he would buy them presents if they called me out on camera for doing drugs."
Did any of the women take the scheming producers up on their offer? According to Cavallari, yes. “Lo said, ‘Can I have a Birkin bag?’ She never ended up getting the Birkin. You need to get that shit in writing!" How did that turn out? "It ended with all of the girls and I, our managers, agents, producers, and lawyers in a room. I was told it wasn’t going to be a story line, and sure enough, it was on the first episode [of season 6]."
So why did Cavallari agree to keep doing the show? She learned not to mix business and pleasure. "I looked at it strictly as a job, and I knew the character they wanted to play... I thought it was a ton of fun to play up the villain character, and I kept my life completely separate, so I had The Hills life and my personal life.” Hey, we've all got bills to pay.
