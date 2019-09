Did any of the women take the scheming producers up on their offer? According to Cavallari, yes. “Lo said, ‘Can I have a Birkin bag?’ She never ended up getting the Birkin. You need to get that shit in writing!" How did that turn out? "It ended with all of the girls and I, our managers, agents, producers, and lawyers in a room. I was told it wasn’t going to be a story line, and sure enough, it was on the first episode [of season 6]."