Kristin Cavallari Says She's Done Having Kids

Kristin Cavallari has given birth to three babies more or less back to back to back. Now the Laguna Beach alum says the ship has sailed on having more.
Cavallari and husband, Jay Cutler, welcomed daughter Saylor James last November, adding to a brood that includes toddlers Camden and Jaxon. She told People last week that she has no plans to get pregnant again.
"She’s my last baby,” Cavallari said of Saylor. “So I’m just trying to enjoy every second.”
From the sound of it, she's finishing on a high note. The proud mama called Saylor "the most chill, laid-back, happy baby I've ever seen in my entire life."
She added, "Every night, I go and I feed her in her room before she goes to bed, and then I rock her. She always falls asleep on my shoulder. Every night, I swear I’m in there for 20 minutes just holding her because I really love that moment, and I really love having my little baby. That just totally fills me up every night.”
Cavallari joked about Cutler getting a vasectomy in an interview in March. We'll leave that speculation for the locker room.
