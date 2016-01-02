For Kristin Cavallari, 2015 was a rollercoaster year. The former Laguna Beach star's brother Michael went missing just four days after she gave birth to her third child, daughter Saylor. Michael Cavallari was found dead two weeks later, on December 10.
Cavallari has kept a low profile since the devastating discovery, but took a moment to check in with fans this week. She shared a photo of her toasting the New Year with husband Jay Cutler, of the Chicago Bears, and shared this emotional message:
"Last night was the second time I've put makeup on in over 5 weeks and left the house (besides the grocery store and taking Cam to school)," she wrote. "Even though I shed a few tears, it was a really nice night and felt good to be out. 2015 brought my sweet, baby girl but it also took my brother's life. Hoping for no extreme highs and lows this year. Happy New Year, everyone."
We'll toast to that.
