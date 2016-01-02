Last night was the second time I've put makeup on in over 5 weeks and left the house (besides the grocery store and taking Cam to school). Even though I shed a few tears, it was a really nice night and felt good to be out. 2015 brought my sweet, baby girl but it also took my brother's life. Hoping for no extreme highs and lows this year. Happy new year, everyone. 💜

