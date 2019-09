Update: Kristin Cavallari's Brother Found Dead — Read Her Heartbreaking Statement

Kristin Cavallari released a statement to People confirming that her brother Michael's body was found on Thursday. "We want to thank everyone for their love, support and prayers during this very difficult time. We have just been informed by the authorities my brother's body has been found. This is a very painful time and we are still processing it all. We kindly ask everyone please respect our privacy during our time of grieving."Michael Cavallari was 30 years old at the time of his death.Kristin Cavallari has taken to Twitter to address her brother Michael's disappearance, thanking fans for their support.