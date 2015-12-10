Update: Kristin Cavallari's Brother Found Dead — Read Her Heartbreaking Statement

Update: Kristin Cavallari released a statement to People confirming that her brother Michael's body was found on Thursday. "We want to thank everyone for their love, support and prayers during this very difficult time. We have just been informed by the authorities my brother's body has been found. This is a very painful time and we are still processing it all. We kindly ask everyone please respect our privacy during our time of grieving."
Michael Cavallari was 30 years old at the time of his death.
Updated on December 7, 2015, at 12:05 p.m.: Kristin Cavallari has taken to Twitter to address her brother Michael's disappearance, thanking fans for their support.
Michael Cavallari was 30 years old at the time of his death.
Updated on December 7, 2015, at 12:05 p.m.: Kristin Cavallari has taken to Twitter to address her brother Michael's disappearance, thanking fans for their support.
Advertisement
I appreciate the thoughts &prayers that have been extended to me & my family. I have such gratitude for those that have shared their support— Kristin Cavallari (@KristinCav) December 7, 2015
The new mom also posted a childhood photo of her and Michael to Instagram.
"I appreciate all the concern, thoughts, and prayers that have been extended to me and my family," she wrote. "We remain hopeful and I will share any news that we receive. I have such gratitude for all those that have shared their support."
This article was originally published on December 6, 2015.
Authorities in Utah have launched a missing person investigation into the disappearance of Michael Cavallari, the brother of Kristin Cavallari.
The Grand County Sheriff's office in Moab, Utah, was contacted on November 27 regarding an abandoned vehicle off the side of the road, according to investigators. The vehicle, a 2014 Honda Civic, was registered to an individual in San Clemente, CA, and authorities believe Michael was the driver. Security footage from a local convenience store confirmed he was driving the car.
The Grand County Sheriff's office in Moab, Utah, was contacted on November 27 regarding an abandoned vehicle off the side of the road, according to investigators. The vehicle, a 2014 Honda Civic, was registered to an individual in San Clemente, CA, and authorities believe Michael was the driver. Security footage from a local convenience store confirmed he was driving the car.
According to LostNMissing.org, the car was on the side of the road and appeared to have hit a rock. It was left running with the airbag deployed. Michael's cell phone and laptop were found in the vehicle, the site reports.
Kristin Cavallari, who is famous for her roles on MTV's Laguna Beach and The Hills, is also the wife of Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler. The couple just welcomed her third child. Cavallari gave birth to daughter Saylor James Cutler on November 23.
Our thoughts are with Michael's friends and family and we are all hoping for his safe recovery. Anyone with information on Michael Cavallari's whereabouts is asked to contact the Grand County Sheriff's Office at 435-259-8115 or www.grandcountysheriff.org.
Opener Image: Gregory Pace/BEI/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement