Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have three children together. And if her new interview with Maria Menounos is any indication, Cavallari would prefer to keep it that way.
In an interview on Sirius XM, the former Hills and Laguna Beach star suggested that she might be happy if her husband got a vasectomy. Her argument was actually pretty sound: She's the one physically having the children, so if either of them should undergo a sterilization procedure, it should be him.
"My philosophy is, we have to push the babies out," Cavallari told Menounos on the host's radio show Wednesday. "We are the ones who have to go through everything, so you can do one little thing and get snipped!"
Cavallari also hinted that she doesn't want to have any more children, whether or not Cutler actually has a vasectomy. "I've pushed three babies out the old hoo-ha, I've done enough," she said.
And in case anyone was curious, Cavallari also praised Kegel exercises for keeping things "normal" after her childbirths. Check out a clip from the conversation, below.
In an interview on Sirius XM, the former Hills and Laguna Beach star suggested that she might be happy if her husband got a vasectomy. Her argument was actually pretty sound: She's the one physically having the children, so if either of them should undergo a sterilization procedure, it should be him.
"My philosophy is, we have to push the babies out," Cavallari told Menounos on the host's radio show Wednesday. "We are the ones who have to go through everything, so you can do one little thing and get snipped!"
Cavallari also hinted that she doesn't want to have any more children, whether or not Cutler actually has a vasectomy. "I've pushed three babies out the old hoo-ha, I've done enough," she said.
And in case anyone was curious, Cavallari also praised Kegel exercises for keeping things "normal" after her childbirths. Check out a clip from the conversation, below.
Advertisement