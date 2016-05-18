Lauren Conrad Admits To Freaking Out At Speidi's Wedding

Lauren Conrad seems like she'd be the perfect wedding guest, the kind of friend who'd hold the bride's dress up while she pees, donate a supply of mason jars and striped drinking straws for the reception, and organize a surprise flash mob to send off the happy couple.
Of course, that's assuming the bride and groom aren't Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, a.k.a. Speidi.
In honor of the 10th anniversary of The Hills, L.C. is telling all about her former frenemy's 2009 wedding, which coincided with the filming of her final scenes for the MTV reality show.
Conrad and then-boyfriend Kyle Howard were meant to only spend a short time at the nuptials before heading to another event, but fate (and electricity) intervened.
"The power went out, the generator went out and I said, 'I need to leave!'" Conrad told Us Weekly. "And [producers] wouldn't let me leave! They literally locked me in the basement with two security guards and wouldn't let me leave! And I was like, 'You can't keep me here!' I was throwing a fit!"
Producer Adam DiVello, however, told the magazine that Conrad "might have felt locked in, but she was not."
The lifestyle guru also admitted leaving as soon as the ceremony ended.
"At that point, this wasn't really my life anymore, and I left out the [church's] side door, so that's why in the final scene, I'm not leaving with everyone else — I'm taking a side exit out because I had a car waiting, and I needed to leave," she said.
But did she at least bring a gift?
