Designer and former reality TV star Lauren Conrad is about to unveil a new clothing line inspired by Alice in Wonderland. The collection, which comes to Kohl's stores Monday, April 25, features nearly 20 pieces priced between $38 and $58.
Conrad told E! Online that she's an Alice in Wonderland fanatic and teacup collector. So, when her fashion line, LC Lauren Conrad, started collaborating with Disney, Alice was at the top of her list.
Though the story itself is actually quite dark, she said she tried to incorporate some of its softer elements. The designs include wildflowers, teacups, rabbits, and hearts inspired by the Queen of Hearts.
She also said Disney opened up its archives for her, so she got to see the original illustrations the characters came from — any Disney fan's dream come true.
The collection is timely, since Disney will be releasing a new live-action movie, Alice Through the Looking Glass, on May 27.
Conrad has also created adorable clothing lines inspired by other Disney movies, including Bambi and Cinderella, so we can't wait to see what she's come up with this time. We have a feeling customers will be as mesmerized by their reflections as Alice herself.
