Blac Chyna Claps Back At Pregnancy Haters

Exactly. The amount of negativity towards Chyna is absolutely disgusting. Especially since the majority of the people speaking negatively about her aren't beauties themselves. Body-shaming in general is unacceptable but to body-shame a pregnant woman is beyond unacceptable. If you participate in any sort of negative speech towards a woman bringing life into this world, you are a miserable person. You look gorgeous Angela. Enjoy your pregnancy. ❤️

A photo posted by BlacChyna Army (@blacchynarmy) on May 17, 2016 at 3:40pm PDT