Blac Chyna Claps Back At Pregnancy Haters

Blac Chyna, soon-to-be Angela Kardashian, is not one to let negativity get her down. She rode self-belief and an innovative approach to self-promotion to her initial fame and fortune. Her courtship with Rob was short, full of positivity, and surprisingly sweet after a rocky start.
So when nattering nabobs of negativity emerged to critique her body, she wouldn’t let them get to her. Blac Chyna stood up for herself after a celebrity fan account posted paparazzi shots of Chyna without makeup and in a jumpsuit.
On one celebrity fan account, she wrote:
"To all you people out there with negative comments and insecure words (obviously because you have nothing else to do but criticize the next), I AM HAVING A BABY! Exactly what do you expect to see?! If I walked out in makeup and heels everyday to be beautiful to your means I WOULD BE MISERABLE AND UNHAPPY which are two vibes I refuse to transfer to my little one."
It’s inherently weird to critique people for their bodies during pregnancy. On the one hand, sure maybe they don’t look exactly as they always have. On the other hand, they’re literally producing human life. Everyone knows what people look like during pregnancy; everyone was once the result of a pregnancy. Criticizing a woman for her appearance is insane, and frankly bizarre. Blac Chyna is absolutely right to react as she does. And apparently she’s been reading her Mary Karr.
So when nattering nabobs of negativity emerged to critique her body, she wouldn’t let them get to her. Blac Chyna stood up for herself after a celebrity fan account posted paparazzi shots of Chyna without makeup and in a jumpsuit.
On one celebrity fan account, she wrote:
"To all you people out there with negative comments and insecure words (obviously because you have nothing else to do but criticize the next), I AM HAVING A BABY! Exactly what do you expect to see?! If I walked out in makeup and heels everyday to be beautiful to your means I WOULD BE MISERABLE AND UNHAPPY which are two vibes I refuse to transfer to my little one."
It’s inherently weird to critique people for their bodies during pregnancy. On the one hand, sure maybe they don’t look exactly as they always have. On the other hand, they’re literally producing human life. Everyone knows what people look like during pregnancy; everyone was once the result of a pregnancy. Criticizing a woman for her appearance is insane, and frankly bizarre. Blac Chyna is absolutely right to react as she does. And apparently she’s been reading her Mary Karr.
Advertisement
Exactly. The amount of negativity towards Chyna is absolutely disgusting. Especially since the majority of the people speaking negatively about her aren't beauties themselves. Body-shaming in general is unacceptable but to body-shame a pregnant woman is beyond unacceptable. If you participate in any sort of negative speech towards a woman bringing life into this world, you are a miserable person. You look gorgeous Angela. Enjoy your pregnancy. ❤️
Advertisement