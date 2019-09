After spending most of her adolescence in a bikini, former Hills star Audrina Patridge is finally putting her beachwear expertise to good use. The reality star and new mom just announced the launch of her own swimwear line, which debuts with a resort 2017 collection, WWD reported.The line is called Prey Swim , which alludes to Patridge’s environmental mission. Her line is intended to raise awareness for endangered sharks and she plans to eventually partner with Oceana , a conservation group. The collection is also designed and sourced locally in the O.C. (How apropos.) For manufacturing, she teamed up with Colombia-based swimwear brand La Isla “I’m at the beach all the time, living in swimsuits and traveling the world to more beaches, and I’ve tried on so many different suits,” Patridge told WWD. “I can never find one that I love so I took patterns and styles I like plus elements from my adventures in Australia, Mexico, and Costa Rica as inspirations to create my own.”