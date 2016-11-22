After spending most of her adolescence in a bikini, former Hills star Audrina Patridge is finally putting her beachwear expertise to good use. The reality star and new mom just announced the launch of her own swimwear line, which debuts with a resort 2017 collection, WWD reported.
The line is called Prey Swim, which alludes to Patridge’s environmental mission. Her line is intended to raise awareness for endangered sharks and she plans to eventually partner with Oceana, a conservation group. The collection is also designed and sourced locally in the O.C. (How apropos.) For manufacturing, she teamed up with Colombia-based swimwear brand La Isla.
“I’m at the beach all the time, living in swimsuits and traveling the world to more beaches, and I’ve tried on so many different suits,” Patridge told WWD. “I can never find one that I love so I took patterns and styles I like plus elements from my adventures in Australia, Mexico, and Costa Rica as inspirations to create my own.”
The line is called Prey Swim, which alludes to Patridge’s environmental mission. Her line is intended to raise awareness for endangered sharks and she plans to eventually partner with Oceana, a conservation group. The collection is also designed and sourced locally in the O.C. (How apropos.) For manufacturing, she teamed up with Colombia-based swimwear brand La Isla.
“I’m at the beach all the time, living in swimsuits and traveling the world to more beaches, and I’ve tried on so many different suits,” Patridge told WWD. “I can never find one that I love so I took patterns and styles I like plus elements from my adventures in Australia, Mexico, and Costa Rica as inspirations to create my own.”
Advertisement
As for designs, you’ll find an eclectic mix of neutrals, metallics, and prints in a wide variety of styles. The range, which includes both itsy-bitsy bikinis and equally risqué one-pieces, will cater to cup sizes A to DD.
Patridge certainly isn’t the first Hills alum to dabble in fashion. Former bestie Lauren “LC” Conrad channeled her Pinterest-worthy aesthetic into an affordable collection for Kohl’s, dubbed LC Lauren Conrad, plus her higher-end collection for department store, LC Lauren Conrad Runway Collection, the latter now on its second drop. Whitney Port’s fashion line, which was teased in her spinoff show, The City, debuted at New York Fashion Week in 2012, but has since mysteriously disappeared. Even Heidi Montag attempted a fashion label, dubbed Heidiwood, in 2008, which didn’t exactly go so well. (The Cut’s harsh review says it all: “No self-respecting grown woman should allow herself to be seen in these garments.”) Husband Spencer Pratt's line of "metaphysical" crystals didn’t fare so well either (although it's still available for sale).
Patridge certainly isn’t the first Hills alum to dabble in fashion. Former bestie Lauren “LC” Conrad channeled her Pinterest-worthy aesthetic into an affordable collection for Kohl’s, dubbed LC Lauren Conrad, plus her higher-end collection for department store, LC Lauren Conrad Runway Collection, the latter now on its second drop. Whitney Port’s fashion line, which was teased in her spinoff show, The City, debuted at New York Fashion Week in 2012, but has since mysteriously disappeared. Even Heidi Montag attempted a fashion label, dubbed Heidiwood, in 2008, which didn’t exactly go so well. (The Cut’s harsh review says it all: “No self-respecting grown woman should allow herself to be seen in these garments.”) Husband Spencer Pratt's line of "metaphysical" crystals didn’t fare so well either (although it's still available for sale).
Will Patridge join the ranks of successful MTV stars in the fashion industry, by which we mean, basically, LC? Well, we wouldn’t be surprised if these bikinis make some cameos on SoCal beaches (and Instagram) come spring. The collection is already available on preyswim.com, with prices ranging from $105 to $275.
Advertisement