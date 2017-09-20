Good news! The next time you swing by Kohl’s to check out the latest from Lauren Conrad, you can bring your Amazon returns with you. On Tuesday, the retailer announced that, come October, it will start accepting Amazon returns for customers at 82 stores across Los Angeles and Chicago. Talk about killing two birds with one stone.
Here's how it works: Kohl’s will pack and ship eligible Amazon returns for free, regardless of the reason or if the items are packaged for shipping. (So no one has to know you actually didn't like the thong underwear that you bought drunk that one night, or that you prefer your Instagram-friendly string bag in green instead of white). Instead, Kohl’s will send everything back — no questions asked.
“We are thrilled to launch this unprecedented and innovative concept, allowing customers to bring in their unpackaged Amazon returns to Kohl’s and we will pack them, ship them, and return them to Amazon for free,” Richard Schepp, chief administrative officer at Kohl's, said in a press release. “This is a great example of how Kohl’s and Amazon are leveraging each other's strengths — the power of Kohl’s store portfolio and omnichannel capabilities combined with the power of Amazon’s reach and loyal customer base.”
Basically, Amazon has, once again, anticipated a need we didn’t even know we had. Good luck not buying everything with a stellar review on Amazon’s Spark app now.
