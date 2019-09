One Click Retail, a retail consulting firm, tracked Amazon’s sales for 2016 and found that men’s bottoms and women’s intimate apparel were among the biggest areas of growth (the latter was responsible for $250 million in sales). Per the report: "A traditionally female-driven activity, online apparel shopping is luring a new male demographic. It’s easy to see how Amazon’s hassle-free shopping efforts would attract men who avoid stepping into a clothing store (instead relying on their wives or mothers for new underwear). We see a similar trend with the popularity of Women’s Intimate Apparel: women (and gift-buying men) who feel awkward buying lingerie at brick-and-mortar retailers are now going online instead." It also notes that American customers are partial to Hanes, while its British consumers prefer Calvin Klein (the report adds that the brand's recent #MyCalvins campaign "catapulted [the brand's] underwear collection into a new realm of prominence.")