Everything We're Buying From The Place Millennials Shop The Most

When you think about it, though, it totally makes sense: Where else can you find brands like Marc Jacobs and Apiece Apart right alongside ones like Adidas and Levi's? Not only is Amazon a one-stop shop for all the labels we love, but where else can we also get our laundry detergent and a pack of hangers for all those new clothes while we're at it? Plus, the prices are hard to beat, and since we millennials love instant gratification, that whole one-click check out, extra-fast shipping thing moves this retailer right to the top of our shopping list.