Everything We're Buying From The Place Millennials Shop The Most

It's no secret that we millennials shop online like its our job. In fact, we hardly even know what shopping was like before everything was a mere click or two away. But if you asked us which site people our age visited the most, we would probably guess favorites like Nordstrom or Zara. According to Recode , however, millennials actually buy more clothing on Amazon than any other website; in 2016, Amazon registered the most apparel sales of any online retailer in the U.S. for shoppers aged 18 to 34, accounting for nearly 17 % of all online clothing sales to the demographic last year, and more than doubling the market share of the No. 2 seller, Nordstrom (we almost guessed it right!).