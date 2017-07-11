Amazon Is Having A HUGE Beauty Sale For Prime Members

It's easy to fall down the Amazon rabbit hole. One minute you're shopping for a birthday gift for your mom, and before you know it your cart is filled with body lotion, toilet paper, mascara, lipstick, and a pair of shoes... for yourself. As we're sure you know, the entire experience is all fun and games until you check your bank account the next day.
But there's a silver lining: Amazon Prime Day officially begins today. Just like last year, the company is offering Prime subscribers one-of-a-kind deals on everything from Echo devices to vacuum cleaners. Only this time around, the sale is even sweeter — because you can knock a full 40% off luxury beauty products, too.
That means now is finally the time to splurge on that fancy facial cleansing device or high-end face serum you've been eyeing. Even better? Since this is Amazon Prime we're talking about, you'll be able to scoop 'em up with two-day free shipping. Ahead, a primer on some of the deals you can score starting now.