It's T-minus one day to Amazon Prime Day. This year, the shopping event officially starts tonight, July 10 at 9 p.m. But there's no need to wait until then. Amazon has sales starting now, as well as ways to win prizes and prep ahead.
From free MacBooks to more personalized picks, you can turn Prime Day into your most successful shopping week yet. Click through to find out how to enter contests for daily freebies, shop more quickly and easily on the go, and save extra on the products you really want. Plus, check out some of our top picks here.
If you do Prime Day right, Black Friday might just pale in comparison.