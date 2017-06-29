This year, Amazon is pulling out all the stops to make its annual Prime Day the biggest one yet. Word to the wise: If you're planning on getting in on all the fourth of July sales this weekend, you might consider saving some of your budget for Amazon's unofficial holiday on Tuesday, July 11.
For the first time ever, Amazon is extending shopping beyond 24 hours. You can get early access to deals at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 10 and the sale will wrap up at 3 a.m. on July 12.
What's challenging is knowing when to carve out the time in your workday to go online: New deals will pop up every five minutes, meaning that there will always be new products going on sale.
Amazon will also be categorizing its deals this year into over 20 popular categories, artists and pet lovers among them, making it easier to find items that pertain to your interests. If you an Amazon device — such as an Amazon Echo, a Fire TV or tablet — you'll want to use those to shop because Amazon is offering exclusive Alexa deals through its personal assistant-enabled products.
If you're in the market for a new TV, there should be some sweet deals. In its Prime Day press release, Amazon emphasized that the TV deals will be some of the best yet. (Think about it: You can upgrade your streaming just in time for the return of Game of Thrones.)
As if the promise of 30 hours worth of insane price slashing wasn't enough, Amazon has said there will be additional deals in the days leading up to July 11. Beginning today, you can save up to 40% off a Kindle Unlimited membership and up to 35% off many items in the Prime Pantry. Check out more early deals here.
