Like Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day only rolls around once a year. But where Cyber Monday spans multiple sites, making it hard to know where to look first and how deals stack up against each other, this year's 30-hour Prime Day presents a far more appealing alternative.
For one, you only have one site to search: Amazon. Plus, thanks to a slew of new Amazon app features that let you sign up for notifications that alert you when your products go on sale, you can score incredible deals, minus the anxiety. This year is shaping up to have some of the best deals on electronics, with savings of hundreds of dollars on smart TVs, major discounts on Alexa-enabled products, and price cuts on cameras you'll be using for years to come.
Ahead, a look at the gadgets high on our list. While sale times vary by product (some of the items ahead are already on sale), head to the Amazon app to turn on deal notifications ahead of the sale. Prime Day sales officially began at 9 p.m. last night, July 10, and wrap up at 3 a.m. on July 12.