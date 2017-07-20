Amazon's Latest Feature Will Let You Shop Directly From Its Reviews

Have you ever been scrolling through a website, credit card in hand, poised to buy something and thought, ‘Man, I wish I could ask whoever wrote this review a question?’ Well, today is your lucky day. On Tuesday, Amazon launched Spark a feature that does just that within its iPhone app. It’s what the retailer, according to Women’s Wear Daily, is calling “a facilitator for its Prime community to ‘discover’ new items and buy them.” Imagine Pinterest meets Instagram with a perfectly curated shoppable discovery tab. Cue wail face emoji — Amazon is really coming for your coins.
New Spark users have to select five categories that they are most interested in and based on what they choose, plus their Amazon user history, the results will populate the best results á la a bespoke shopping list. Amazon allows customers to shop directly from the images that other Prime users are posting, even allowing users to chat with each other, offering real-time “advice and feedback.” Talk about a game-changer.
Considering that the company is expected to surpass Macy’s to become the country’s biggest retailer, is in talks to acquire Whole Foods, and will soon give you the option to try-on clothing before you type in your credit card number, prepare for total worldwide Amazon domination.
