Amazon's Latest Feature Will Let You Shop Directly From Its Reviews

Have you ever been scrolling through a website, credit card in hand, poised to buy something and thought, ‘Man, I wish I could ask whoever wrote this review a question?’ Well, today is your lucky day. On Tuesday, Amazon launched Spark a feature that does just that within its iPhone app. It’s what the retailer, according to, is calling “a facilitator for its Prime community to ‘discover’ new items and buy them.” Imagine Pinterest meets Instagram with a perfectly curated shoppable discovery tab. Cue wail face emoji — Amazon is really coming for your coins.