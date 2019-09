Kristin Cavallari & Lauren Conrad Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together

As sad as it is to learn the two women have pulled a Taylor Swift and vowed to "never, ever, [get] back together," it's not like either of them really have time for fake friendships. Cavallari is working her reality show magic and hoping for another season of Very Cavallari, while LC is busy running a lifestyle website, designing her clothing and decor line, slinging fair trade goods , and throwing the most picture-perfect birthday parties for her son, Liam