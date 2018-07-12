Kristin Cavallari & Lauren Conrad Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together

Keep your friends close and your frenemies, well, further. At least, that's how Kristin Cavallari is choosing to spend her post-Laguna Beach and The Hills life. On Wednesday, the Very Cavallari star joined Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and revealed that she has no interest in reuniting with Lauren Conrad, probably ever.
Cohen, ever the instigator, sparked the conversation by asking if Cavallari, who is the mother of three — Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor — with husband Jay Cutler, would ever meet up to talk about all things mom life with Conrad. Her answer? "Probably not. There's no animosity, but we've just never stayed in touch."
Do you hear that? The Hills are alive with the sound of our teenage hearts breaking.
As sad as it is to learn the two women have pulled a Taylor Swift and vowed to "never, ever, [get] back together," it's not like either of them really have time for fake friendships. Cavallari is working her reality show magic and hoping for another season of Very Cavallari, while LC is busy running a lifestyle website, designing her clothing and decor line, slinging fair trade goods, and throwing the most picture-perfect birthday parties for her son, Liam.
Please share your self-care tips, ladies, because we're exhausted just reading about all you do.
While Cavallari doesn't have time for forced friendships, she admitted that she does still keep in touch with other former cast members, including Heidi Pratt (with whom she shares mom tips), ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti, and other ex-boyfriend Brody Jenner. If she doesn't get her Hills reunion — which she says she'd "love to do" and thinks "at some point it will happen" — she's committed to bringing people together on her own show.
"If we get a season two, I'm trying to get some old faces back, make a little cameo," she teased.
For the sake of nostalgia (and, OK, drama), let's hope it happens.
