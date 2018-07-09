Story from TV Shows

Meet The New Plastics Aka The Cast Of Very Cavallari

Kaitlin Reilly
Once upon a time, Kristin Cavallari was the queen bee of Laguna Beach. Armed with catty remarks and chunky highlights, she was the MTV star that you may have loved to hate — or hated to love. (Or maybe you just really loved her because you were #TeamKristin over #TeamLC in the battle for Stephen Colletti's heart.)
Regardless of your then-stance on the reality star — who, post-Laguna Beach, would go on to take over Lauren Conrad's top spot on Laguna Beach spin-off The Hills — things are different for her now. She's no longer a sassy teen of the early aughts, but a mom of three, a best-selling author, and the HBIC of an actual business, rather than a reality show squad.
But about those squads — Cavallari still runs one, albeit now, most are on her payroll. Very Cavallari promises an intimate look at the reality star's day-to-day running her fashion and lifestyle brand (and brand-new Nashville store Uncommon James), but while "I'm CEO, bitch" Cavallari is the focus of the show, it's her new girl gang that populates it.
So, what women make up the Very Cavallari crew? Here's who you need to know.
