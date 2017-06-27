Ring The Alarm: This Laguna Beach Alum Just Entered The Green Beauty Game

Kristin Cavallari has come a long way since her Laguna Beach days. (Raise your hand if the very mention of that show gives you all the nostalgia feels.) In addition to designing jewelry and shoes and popping up on the New York Times bestseller list, Cavallari has officially entered the green beauty game thanks to a collaboration with Young Living Essential Oils.
Young Living, a Utah-based brand, specializes in organic oils and blends. Now, the company is launching its first ever cosmetics line, Savvy Minerals, in collaboration with Cavallari.
It's a partnership made in eco-friendly heaven: Cavallari has been a longtime proponent of natural living and she's been using Young Living's oils for about five years. The new line includes foundation, blush, bronzer, eyeshadow, eyeliner, translucent powder, sheer lipsticks and peppermint oil-infused glosses: all made from chemical-free, mineral-based products.
Advertisement
Cavallari has previously sung the praises of Young Living, so she was thrilled when the brand approached her about a potential collaboration.
“[Young Living] kind of just naturally saw that I was a fan through interviews that I’d done, or social media postings,” she told Allure. “They’re a brand that you can actually trust, and that’s not true for most brands. I always have peace of mind using their products.”
Although many make-up companies advertise themselves as "natural" or "green," Young Living is the real deal: you can easily find an ingredient list for every single product on their website, as well as detailed descriptions of the company’s farming and sourcing practices.
Another added bonus? The products actually work, which isn't always the case with plant-based beauty brands.
“All of the products are clean and safe, which is huge for me…I want to know that everything I’m putting in my body [and] on my body is safe. But it actually gets the job done," Cavallari explains. "There’s a lot of ‘safe’ makeup lines out there that I haven’t found really work, to be completely honest… Makeup is the last area in my life where I’ve completely transitioned [to natural products], and that’s why I’m so excited about Savvy Minerals, because it really does [work].”
If your interest is piqued by this new, eco-friendly collaboration, you can check out the full line on YoungLiving.com. Our shopping cart may or may not already have about ten items in it.
Advertisement