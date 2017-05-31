You Won't Believe How Much Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Are Selling Their Mansion For

After the Chicago Bears dropped quarterback Jay Cutler, he and Kristin Cavallari decided to move out of the windy city. That means their seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion is now for sale, and your jaw will drop when you hear the price.
The property is actually in Lake Forest, a city of about 20,000 right outside Chicago. The 11,000-square-foot brick house is surrounded by 1.5 acres of woods on the shore of Lake Michigan. It's got hardwood floors, five fireplaces, a wine cellar, an indoor basketball court, and a room just for watching movies on a big screen. And now, all that could be yours — for a whopping $4.75 million.
Advertisement
Cavallari and Cutler should make a profit off the sale, since they bought it in 2014 for $4.25 million. Before that, they were living in another Chicago area mansion for $10,000 per month. That one was a bit smaller — 8,200 square feet — and it may not have had a basketball court, but it did have a wood-paneled library. (It also had a stone exterior prettier than their last home's austere bricks.)
Now, the couple and their three kids are living in their 8.56-acre estate Nashville estate, Bancroft, which they bought six years ago. Since Cutler went to college nearby at Vanderbilt, they feel at home there. And although she'll miss her friends from Chicago, Cavallari told People that moving to Nashville "has just always been the plan."
"I am really looking forward to being in one place, setting up shop, getting my kids in school there," she said. "And knowing that we’re going to be there for a very long time, if not forever, is a very exciting thing for me because my life is so hectic and so crazy that having a permanent home base is very comforting to me."
Advertisement