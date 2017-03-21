Kristin Cavallari Says Goodbye To Chicago After Husband Jay Cutler Is Cut

The former star of Laguna Beach and The Hills is set to move from Chicago with her family, though it remains to be seen where they'll land. On March 9, Cavallari's husband, NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, was released from the Chicago Bears after eight seasons and has yet to be picked up by another team.
Though the family's final destination depends on Cutler's next job, one thing is certain: Their time in Chicago is over. The 30-year-old mom of three took to Instagram yesterday to pay tribute to the city she's called home for the past few years.
Advertisement
So we're moving from Chicago soon and I gotta say, I'm really gonna miss this place. Not only we're all 3 of my babies born here, it's where it all began with jay, it brought me closer to my mom who has become my best friend, I've made some amazing girlfriends, and I've really enjoyed being back here (a lot of people don't know I lived here when I was younger). Thanks for all the good times, Chicago. This will always be a special place for us ❤️
"So we're moving from Chicago soon and I gotta say, I'm really gonna miss this place," the TV personality wrote. "Not only were all 3 of my babies born here, it's where it all began with Jay, it brought me closer to my mom who has become my best friend, I've made some amazing girlfriends, and I've really enjoyed being back here (a lot of people don't know I lived here when I was younger). Thanks for all the good times, Chicago. This will always be a special place for us."
The couple and their three children (Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor) also have a home in Nashville, where Cutler once attended Vanderbilt. They wed in Music City in 2013.
Cavallari previously expressed mixed feelings about living in Chicago.
"I sort of have stepped out of the public eye and it's actually been really refreshing," she added of her life there. "I was a little nervous at first, to be honest, just because I didn't… It's sort of always been ingrained in me that if you want to be in the entertainment business, you either have to be in L.A. or New York. And so when I married Jay, I officially moved to Chicago. I was a little scared."
It's all in the NFL's hands now. Does Laguna Beach have a football team?
Advertisement