Kristin Cavallari Claps Back At Fat-Shaming Trolls…By Fat-Shaming

Cavallari's "defense" is hurtful not only toward Cutler but also toward lesbians and fat people. There's no such thing as looking like a lesbian, and neither that nor "300 pound" should be an insult. People called the second photo "more flattering," but we need to do away with the idea that some versions of ourselves are better than others. Camera angles and poses can make us look different in different photos , and all of them are equally worthy of being seen. If Cavallari really wanted to defend Cutler, she'd tell her haters he looked "Hot AF" in both pictures — and that it's not their place to judge either.