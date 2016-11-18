✨SAME DAY / SAME BODY, taken seconds apart. So proud to be a natural woman, comfortable in my body. · 👉🏼TO ALL MY LADIES: If you are feeling pressured by society to be on a diet to lose weight, stop it. If you're working out "so you can eat later" stop it. If you're wearing a waist-trainer because you think your waist should be smaller so you will be prettier, stop it. If you are getting plastic surgery "to look better", stop it. If you think you need to lose 10 pounds because media is telling you that you should, you don't. If you have rolls on your stomach, it's okay--I do too. 💕 · Be kind to your body! This body that you were given is the only place you have to live, respect it. Treat it like your best friend. 🌹BELIEVE IN YOUR OWN BEAUTY✔️ · LOVE & POSITIVITY 💋💫xoxo · #theresnowrongwaytobeawoman

A photo posted by ·*· h a l l e ·*· (@_____halle__) on Nov 13, 2016 at 1:30pm PST