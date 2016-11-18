There's perhaps no feature of diet and workout ads more iconic than the "before and after" photo, which purports to demonstrate how drastically a product or service will change your body. Aside from shaming the person in the "before" picture, these photos are often misleading — and a viral post by Instagram user Halle shows why.
The fitness blogger and self-proclaimed "body positive activist" took two photos from the same angle: one in which she's slouching and her stomach rolls show, and another in which she's standing up straight and appears thinner. And the second one was captured just seconds after the first.
There have been a lot of viral posts lately demonstrating that you really can't believe the photos you see in ads or on social media. The position someone stands in, the camera angle, and a slew of other factors can affect how someone looks in a photo.
But the important thing to remember is that no photo, whether it looks like it was taken "before" or "after" a physical transformation, is "better" than any other. We don't need to hide stomach rolls with strategic posing and lighting. We're already perfect in our "before" state.