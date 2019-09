The caption explains why she embraces the slouching photo just as much as the more "flattering" one."So proud to be a natural woman, comfortable in my body," she wrote. "TO ALL MY LADIES: If you are feeling pressured by society to be on a diet to lose weight, stop it. If you're working out 'so you can eat later,' stop it. If you're wearing a waist-trainer because you think your waist should be smaller so you will be prettier, stop it. If you are getting plastic surgery 'to look better,' stop it. If you think you need to lose 10 pounds because media is telling you that you should, you don't. If you have rolls on your stomach, it's okay — I do too.""Be kind to your body!" she calls on her followers. "This body that you were given is the only place you have to live. Respect it. Treat it like your best friend. BELIEVE IN YOUR OWN BEAUTY."There have been a lot of viral posts lately demonstrating that you really can't believe the photos you see in ads or on social media. The position someone stands in, the camera angle, and a slew of other factors can affect how someone looks in a photo.But the important thing to remember is that no photo, whether it looks like it was taken "before" or "after" a physical transformation, is "better" than any other. We don't need to hide stomach rolls with strategic posing and lighting. We're already perfect in our "before" state.