Kristin Cavallari turned 30 on Thursday and had what looked like an absolutely perfect day, from morning to night. Her day began as all good birthdays should: with breakfast cupcakes. The former star of The Hills and author of Balancing In Heels posted a photograph of herself eating an intricately-designed red floral cupcake on Instagram. "Birthday breakfast cupcakes...why not!" she wrote. "#ByeBye20s #Hello30s." But the celebrations didn’t end at pastries. Cavallari’s husband, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, later managed to pull off a surprise party for the former reality star. According to E! News, Cutler rented out Fulton Market Kitchen in Chicago and hosted an intimate party with Kristin’s 50 closest pals. The space was beautifully lit with candles and decorated with hundreds of balloons. In an Instagram Stories video, Cavallari said all of her “besties” were at the celebration. The party also included a martini bar, and Cavallari posted another video that showed herself vigorously shaking up some cocktails. According to a series of high-energy videos posted by Cavallari to Instagram, it’s safe to say she had a blast. During the party, a beautiful two-layer cake covered in gold glitter and pink candles was brought out, and the partygoers all chimed in to sing the Happy Birthday song. “It’s so awkward,” Cavallari joked as the song put her in the spotlight. Friday, Cavallari shared a photo of herself and Jay from the party. “He threw the most amazing surprise party and made me feel so special and loved,” Kristin wrote of the surprise. “And I will forever be grateful for this man, my family, and all my amazing friends. I am the luckiest girl in the world to have such incredible people in my life.”
This Sunday, Cavallari will be participating in a different kind of celebration as she helps with the Golden Globes red carpet coverage on E News.
