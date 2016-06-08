Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler celebrated their third wedding anniversary this week. To commemorate the occasion, Cavallari shared a photo of the couple's date night. "Happy anniversary to my man!" she wrote. "I truly love him more and more every day and there's no one else I would rather be on this wild ride with." The former reality star added "#Sober" and "#JayDoingHisBestBlueSteel" to the smoochy pic with her hubby.
So, what does date night look like for the busy parents? Well, Cavallari's ideal date includes playing with the kids and a good meal right at home in Chi-town. "I would honestly just want to stay put in Chicago and start by playing cornhole in our backyard during the day with the kids running around," she told E! News of her perfect evening. "Then, get dressed up and go to dinner at a good Italian spot and eat pasta and drink wine."
But the Balancing In Heels author still puts a premium on a good night's sleep. "I would still be in bed no later than 11 p.m.," she added. Pasta, wine, and a solid eight hours: What more could a girl ask for?
But the Balancing In Heels author still puts a premium on a good night's sleep. "I would still be in bed no later than 11 p.m.," she added. Pasta, wine, and a solid eight hours: What more could a girl ask for?
Advertisement