So, what does date night look like for the busy parents? Well, Cavallari's ideal date includes playing with the kids and a good meal right at home in Chi-town. "I would honestly just want to stay put in Chicago and start by playing cornhole in our backyard during the day with the kids running around," she told E! News of her perfect evening. "Then, get dressed up and go to dinner at a good Italian spot and eat pasta and drink wine."But the Balancing In Heels author still puts a premium on a good night's sleep. "I would still be in bed no later than 11 p.m.," she added. Pasta, wine, and a solid eight hours: What more could a girl ask for?