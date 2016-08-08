A lot has changed since Kristin Cavallari's time on Laguna Beach and The Hills. In addition to starting her own fashion line, she married NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and had three kids. One of them, Camden, turned 4 on Monday.
Cavallari commemorated the event with an Instagram post showing a photo of them by photographer Torrey West. Cavallari is in a professional-looking white shirt and heels, Camden's wearing a T-shirt and sneakers, and the mother-son duo is sharing an affectionate kiss.
In the caption, she calls him "the sweetest soul I know."
"I CANNOT believe it's been 4 years!" she added.
Camden's probably too young to be on Instagram, so he may never come across this post. But we're sure he doesn't need to see it to know how much his mom loves him.
