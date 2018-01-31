5 Hairstyles Lauren Conrad Always Wore On The Hills

When it comes to top trendsetters of the early 2000s, it's impossible not to include Lauren Conrad. At the time, the 20-something from Laguna Beach was a budding MTV princess, making moves in the apparel industry, and cultivating a lifestyle brand that would live on well past her last episode. Sure, Conrad left Laguna Beach and The Hills to start a family, develop her brand, and build an apparel empire, but even today, after the on-screen reign has officially ended, we're still fascinated by her golden touch on the beauty zeitgeist.
A few months ago, Conrad chopped her hair, again. Suddenly, the internet was abuzz with chatter. It's a pattern we see infrequently since Conrad is rarely in the public eye, but it's one that remains even after years of keeping a relatively low profile. Therefore, there's no better way to celebrate Conrad's birthday tomorrow than by taking a look back on the styles that birthed thousands of haircuts — or more. A lot more.
While Conrad dipped her toes into many now-deceased trends (hello, jumbo sunglasses and distressed jeans), these are the five hair trends LC always wore — and we copied without fail. HBD, LC, here's to more trends to come.