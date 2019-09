5 Hairstyles Lauren Conrad Always Wore On The Hills

When it comes to top trendsetters of the early 2000s, it's impossible not to include Lauren Conrad. At the time, the 20-something from Laguna Beach was a budding MTV princess, making moves in the apparel industry, and cultivating a lifestyle brand that would live on well past her last episode. Sure, Conrad left Laguna Beach and The Hills to start a family, develop her brand , and build an apparel empire, but even today, after the on-screen reign has officially ended, we're still fascinated by her golden touch on the beauty zeitgeist.