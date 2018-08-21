The Perfect Lauren Conrad GIF For Every Occasion

The hills are alive, with the sound of....children. At the 2019 VMAs, MTV made a big announcement: The Hills is returning, but not in the way you'd hope. It's Jersey Shore-ing. Meaning: We're going to watch our favorite reality star drama kings and queens be Adults. In The Hills: New Beginnings, we'll follow castmembers such as Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Frankie Delgado (remember him?), Jason Wahler (how about him?), Justin Bobby (clearly unforgettable), and Audrina Patridge as they deal with their children and professional lives in Los Angeles. That's....exciting? Ish?
Except this is all happening while Lauren's gone, as Audrina once said. Lauren Conrad, ol' mascara tears herself, won't be there. She's said in the past that she'll never return to The Hills, and save for a tenth anniversary catch-up special in 2016 that was basically an advertisement for her many clothing ventures, she's stayed true to her word. So, she won't be on New Beginnings. Nor will Whitney Port or Kristin Cavallari, who's got her own show currently airing on E!.
It's somewhat disappointing, which is why we're reviving this roundup of Lauren GIFs that express everything you're currently feeling about the lack of L.C. on New Beginnings, and life on the whole. Her expressions really are the GIF that keeps on GIF-ing. Use one today. Use one everyday.
This story has been updated.