This story was originally published on March 6, 2015.
It feels like just this week I was invoking the name of the prophet Justin Bobby and repeating one of his wise sayings. Oh wait, it was Tuesday. The Hills may have ended in 2010, but its cast of characters and their faux-real lives remain fresh in our minds. We know what most of them are up to these days, but it's not often you get an update on one of reality TV's finest inventions.
Justin Bobby Brescia starred as both Audrina Patridge and Kristin Cavallari's MTV-appointed love interests on The Hills; Cavallari even confirmed their relationship had been fabricated for the show in 2012 because, apparently, we don't deserve nice fake things. His amazingly long locks, which he often contained under a beanie, only added to his bohemian prophet vibe.
We haven't heard much from Justin Bobby since the show went off the air, though. Little details have popped up over the years, such as the story of how he became known as Justin Bobby, but now Us Weekly has given us a gift in the form of a new, tell-all interview. J.B. is trying to pursue a punk music career, you see, and he has a line of hair salons and hair care products. That's actually how he first met Audrina. He'd been sent to a Quixote Studios to cut some clients' hair, and Patridge was the receptionist.
The two struck up a friendship, and she invited Justin to her apartment to cut her hair in front of MTV's cameras. The network soon offered the laconic Brescia a role on the show. He accepted the part because it was three times his current salary, but soon grew tired of it for the most Justin Bobby reason ever.
"It was hard to get me to shoot after a while because it was repetition and there wasn’t anything artistically happening and I wasn’t growing," he told Us Weekly. "So I said, ‘If you guys get some real writers in on this, I’d be all about it and we could build characters,’ but it never went to that."
Basically, Justin Bobby asked if The Hills, a reality show, could become a scripted one. (And shatter the illusion that these were real people living their glamorous real lives in Los Angeles? Never!) We admire his pluck and artistic integrity, though.
Brescia told Us Weekly that there were some genuine moments on the show; he really did play in a band and ride his Harley up and down the coast. He also swears his chemistry with Audrina was the real deal, for which we thank the gods. If not, we wouldn't have amazing interactions for James Franco and Mila Kunis to recreate in immortal Funny or Die sketches. J.B. + A.P. = <3 4eva. Also, welcome back, Justin Bobby. (Us Weekly)
Justin Bobby Brescia starred as both Audrina Patridge and Kristin Cavallari's MTV-appointed love interests on The Hills; Cavallari even confirmed their relationship had been fabricated for the show in 2012 because, apparently, we don't deserve nice fake things. His amazingly long locks, which he often contained under a beanie, only added to his bohemian prophet vibe.
We haven't heard much from Justin Bobby since the show went off the air, though. Little details have popped up over the years, such as the story of how he became known as Justin Bobby, but now Us Weekly has given us a gift in the form of a new, tell-all interview. J.B. is trying to pursue a punk music career, you see, and he has a line of hair salons and hair care products. That's actually how he first met Audrina. He'd been sent to a Quixote Studios to cut some clients' hair, and Patridge was the receptionist.
The two struck up a friendship, and she invited Justin to her apartment to cut her hair in front of MTV's cameras. The network soon offered the laconic Brescia a role on the show. He accepted the part because it was three times his current salary, but soon grew tired of it for the most Justin Bobby reason ever.
"It was hard to get me to shoot after a while because it was repetition and there wasn’t anything artistically happening and I wasn’t growing," he told Us Weekly. "So I said, ‘If you guys get some real writers in on this, I’d be all about it and we could build characters,’ but it never went to that."
Basically, Justin Bobby asked if The Hills, a reality show, could become a scripted one. (And shatter the illusion that these were real people living their glamorous real lives in Los Angeles? Never!) We admire his pluck and artistic integrity, though.
Brescia told Us Weekly that there were some genuine moments on the show; he really did play in a band and ride his Harley up and down the coast. He also swears his chemistry with Audrina was the real deal, for which we thank the gods. If not, we wouldn't have amazing interactions for James Franco and Mila Kunis to recreate in immortal Funny or Die sketches. J.B. + A.P. = <3 4eva. Also, welcome back, Justin Bobby. (Us Weekly)
Advertisement
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of celeb goodness, insider intel, movie and TV news, and more on the Refinery29 Entertainment Facebook page!
Advertisement