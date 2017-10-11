Audrina Patridge & Corey Bohan Announce Custody Agreement Of Their Daughter

Audrina Patridge and her estranged husband Corey Bohan, who announced their divorce in late September have reached a custody agreement, People reports. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Patridge will have full custody of her daughter Kirra Max as well as the couple's dog Lady. Bohan has visitation rights, although People notes he will have to pick his daughter up from a police station when he visits.
Patridge, 32, and Bohan, 35, announced their split in September after an alleged domestic dispute that ended in violence. Patridge was granted a temporary restraining order against Bohan when she filed for divorce.
"Audrina’s number one concern is for her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time," representation for Patridge told People at the time.
Since then, details about the couple's legal matters have continued to unfurl. E! News obtained court documents that suggested Bohan refused to vacate Patridge's property, which legally belongs to Patridge, as per their prenup. The document describe an incident during which Patridge and her father Mark Patridge attempted to enter Patridge's home, only to find Bohan had installed cameras in the home. The reality star claimed Bohan was holding her possessions "hostage."
Bohan then filed a response claiming that Patridge and her father appeared at the house trying to "instigate a fight." He also alleged that there are only two cameras, which Patridge has "known about for months." There seems to be a dispute over which residence Bohan is not allowed to frequent — he claimed he cannot visit Patridge's current residence, which is her parents' home. From Patridge's point of view, her property is also her residence.
Patridge's ex-boyfriend — and co-star of The Hills — Justin Bobby said on Reality Life with Casey podcast that he'd been in touch with his former paramour.
"I'm literally chatting with Audrina right now. We're talking because I made a comment about her, you know, what was happening with her divorce," he said. "She had reached out to me and kind of thanked me for just being nice and a friend about the whole thing."
And he's doing the right thing. Women's Health reports that psychologist Andrea Bonior, Ph.D. says when a friend is going through a divorce, "It's crucial to make sure your friend knows you're there for her to open up whenever she's ready, but they might still be sorting out their own thoughts and feelings."
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.
