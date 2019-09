Audrina Patridge & Corey Bohan Announce Custody Agreement Of Their Daughter

Bohan then filed a response claiming that Patridge and her father appeared at the house trying to "instigate a fight." He also alleged that there are only two cameras, which Patridge has "known about for months." There seems to be a dispute over which residence Bohan is not allowed to frequent — he claimed he cannot visit Patridge's current residence, which is her parents' home. From Patridge's point of view, her property is also her residence.