Lauren Conrad Just Got Her Shortest Haircut Yet

Three years ago, Lauren Conrad would have had you convinced that she would never, ever cut her hair short again. But a lot has changed since 2014 — including her opinion. In fact, fast forward to today and you'll see that Conrad now has her shortest haircut yet.
At the beginning of November, Conrad and her right-hand hairstylist Kristin Ess took her long lengths back up to her shoulders with a bob haircut. The two debuted the choppy, layered style on Instagram, which — in true Conrad form — exploded in popularity on social media, inspiring many of her followers to also shed a few inches this season. And for a minute, we thought Conrad's new look couldn't get any better. Then, Conrad went even shorter.
This morning, Ess posted yet another Instagram featuring Conrad, only this time the blunt cut is grazing just below her chin. The caption reads, "Shorter & shorter & shorter. ✂️ this one... constantly raising the effortless-chic bar." The move is not all that out of character for the former Hills star: The last time Conrad chopped her hair into a lob, she went back to Ess just a few weeks later for an even shorter look.
It's no secret that the sci-fi bob has been dubbed one of the raddest hair trends of the year, sweeping salons all across the world. Now, it looks as if Conrad will be the latest celebrity to join Lucy Hale and Jenna Dewan Tatum (who also happen to be clients of Ess) to rock the power cut. Normally, we see most beauty trends retire by the time January 1 rolls around. But thanks to Conrad, we have a feeling the expiration date on this one just got extended.
