Lucy Hale Just Cut Her Hair Into The Chicest Bob

We could create a lengthy list of things that almost always happen when you go to the salon. (The stylist will cut your hair shorter than you want it to. You will end up paying an exorbitant tip.) But one thing that hits the very top is that no matter what you ask for, your hairstylist will probably give you layers — even if you didn't ask. It's practically inevitable. And while we dig the lightweight effect of a few feathered pieces , we think we're ready for something bold, sharp, and blunt as hell — and so is Lucy Hale.