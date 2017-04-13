Lucy Hale Just Cut Her Hair Into The Chicest Bob

We could create a lengthy list of things that almost always happen when you go to the salon. (The stylist will cut your hair shorter than you want it to. You will end up paying an exorbitant tip.) But one thing that hits the very top is that no matter what you ask for, your hairstylist will probably give you layers — even if you didn't ask. It's practically inevitable. And while we dig the lightweight effect of a few feathered pieces, we think we're ready for something bold, sharp, and blunt as hell — and so is Lucy Hale.
If you follow any of the Pretty Little Liars cast, you would know the squad was on Ellen DeGeneres yesterday. While Shay Mitchell was debuting some blonder ends, everyone else was rocking their signature look — except Hale. Her deep, dark, '90s lob stood out, even though the actress has been all about a short cut for awhile now. Once the show wrapped its last episode, the star went even shorter with her trusted hairstylist and BFF Kristin Ess. For months, the star was testing the waters with frequent trims to her latest lob/bob variation, but last night she went further than ever before (and no, it didn't include faux bangs).
Ess posted a photo to Instagram captioning the shot of Hale, "darker//shorter ������ {@lucyhale debuting that no-layers 90's bob today. See it in action tomorrow on @theellenshow!}" The celebrity pro shouts out the cut as a major throwback to the '90s style that was popular among Winona Rider, Drew Barrymore, and Linda Evangelista — not to mention a handful of other famous faces who made structured, sharp cuts like Hale's happen.
Besides the cut itself, Ess also took Hale back to her darker roots — turning the simple style into goth, gamine magic. Put her next to Lily Collins and Rooney Mara and they could form the chicest coven. Screw bright, bold hues this year, we're going full vamp for spring.
