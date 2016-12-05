It seems like just a few days ago, Lucy Hale debuted a warm-amber hair color. Oh wait, it was. But the recent switch-up didn’t stop Hale — or her longtime hairstylist and colorist Kristin Ess — from making an even more dramatic change over the weekend.
In a close-up Instagram posted Saturday, the actress thanked Ess for taking her back to her “true self” with an edgy, black, collarbone-grazing lob. The bold new color is a complete departure from the soft, nuanced highlights of last week — and the lighter blond shade from just a few weeks before that.
Unsurprisingly, Hale's new look is just as flattering as every single color she’s tried before, and she's tried plenty of them. We can’t think of another person who so seamlessly goes from blond to red to brown to black — then back again — without a hitch. Ess wasn’t kidding when, just last week, she described the Pretty Little Liars star’s skin tone as “magically versatile.”
We may never know the reason behind all the recent color changes. But given the number of transitions — and that her hair still looks flawless — we can only imagine how impressive her deep-conditioner game is.
