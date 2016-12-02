Lucy Hale's Latest Hair Color Is Everything We Need For Winter

Lucy Hale’s ever-changing hair color is like a crystal ball of coolness, thanks to go-to celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess. If you want to know which color will be trending hard in the near future, look no further than the Pretty Little Liars star. She’s got the seasonal switch-up down to a science.
If the Hale-Ess Index is anything to go by, the latest must-try dye job is poised to be this soft, seriously gorgeous take on ombré. Ess unveiled her client’s new “Fall Blended” shade on Instagram (above), and it’s pretty much perfect.
"We wanted to play with some warmer tones for fall," says Ess. "I gave her a warm, reddish-brown base, balayage highlights, and glossed over everything with amber tones. Lucy's skin tone is magically versatile."
The color is rich enough to pair well with wool turtlenecks, hot coffee, and every other #basic seasonal cliché you not-so-secretly enjoy, but weaves in the right amount of brightness to visibly enhance a complexion dulled by vitamin D deficiency. What more could you possibly want out of your December-through-February look?
