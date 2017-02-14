Lucy Hale Just Changed Her Hair Again — & It’s Shorter Than Ever

A lot can motivate someone to cut their hair. Whether it's the new moon, a breakup, or you're just ready for a change, switching up your style is the easiest — and widely common — way to start fresh. And Lucy Hale is the best example. Even though the actress has switched up her color plenty of times since wrapping Pretty Little Liars, Hale has kept her hair a safe collarbone length for some time — until now. She just revealed her latest chop in a post on Instagram, and it's shorter than we've ever seen it.
Instead of a hair dusting, it looks like Hale was ready for a bigger change: a chin-length bob. She captioned the photo, "Different hair & glasses for all my moods." No word on what exactly that mood she's referring to, but we'd assume it's not as dark as the one she might've been in when she debuted her black hair color two months ago. We can't wait to see what she does next.
